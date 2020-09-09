Wednesday morning vehicle fire temporarily closes I-20 East….eastbound lanes now reopened

The Bossier City police and fire departments worked a vehicle fire this morning in the eastbound lanes of I-20 near Old Minden Road. I-20 eastbound was temporarily closed. Traffic was diverted to Old Minden Road.



Just prior to 7:00 a.m., first responders received a call that an 18 wheeler was on fire. The refrigeration truck was found to be carrying frozen food. The Bossier City Fire Department worked to extinguish the fire.



One lane, the inside lane, of traffic on I-20 reopened around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.



Traffic on I-20 East was reduced to one lane until about noon as crews worked to remove the trailer from the shoulder of the roadway.



No injuries have been reported. All lanes on I-20 East are now open.



