Weekend Event to Support Teens Dealing with Addiction Issues

The “Run to the Cross 2021” ride will take place Saturday, April 10, to benefit the Minden Teen Challenge Family Center. The event begins at 8 a.m. at Central Assembly of God in Haughton, and riders will hit the road at 9:30 for their ride to the Teen Challenge facility in Minden. Riders will tour the facility and learn more about the group that provides Christian, faith-based residential care to young people and adults struggling with drug and alcohol abuse and addiction problems. Riders will then return to the church in Haughton for lunch and relaxation. Cost is $20 per person with all proceeds will benefit Teen Challenge.