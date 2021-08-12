Welcome back to school Bossier Parish students

The long summer days have come to an end for Bossier Parish students, grades 1st through 12th, who returned to the classroom Thursday.

But, as the Delta variant of the coronavirus spreads across the state, the 2021-22 school year is expected to be different from the 2020 school year.

“The first day of school is always exciting. You could feel the energy as our students returned and reconnected with their friends and teachers. Based on what we learned from the pandemic last year as a district, we feel strongly that school is the safest place for children to be and attending class in-person is the most effective way our students learn. We appreciate the support shown to our teachers and ask that everyone continue to encourage them and to come together as a community to do what is best for our kids,” said Mitch Downey, Superintendent of Bossier Schools.

On Monday, Aug 2, Governor John Bel Edwards temporarily reinstated Louisiana’s statewide mask mandate indoors for all people ages five and up.

On Tuesday, Aug. 3rd, Bossier Parish Schools released this statement:

“The statewide mask mandate applies to every public school district in Louisiana. Bossier Schools is no exception. We have updated our school operational guidelines to reflect the change which now requires every child in kindergarten through 12th grade and all adults to wear masks regardless of vaccination status.”

For the full outline on Bossier School’s policies and procedures on face coverings, transportation, virtual learning and more. Please visit https://www.bossierschools.org/