Welcome Home Simple Church

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

Simple Church Pastor Justin Haigler celebrated the church’s 16th birthday with his congregation at the Louisiana Boardwalk on Sunday, September, 10, 2023.

During the celebration, Pastor Haigler announced that the Simple Church will be returning to the Louisiana Boardwalk movie theater on January 7, 2024.

“We’re going back to the movie theater, how we started,” said Pastor Haigler.

Even though the Church will be returning to the Louisiana Boardwalk movie theater early next year, the movie theater will not be the church’s permanent home.

During the summer, The Simple Church announced that the church will be returning to Bossier City from the Shreveport Convention Center, where the church has held its Sunday services for the past few years. In making the move back to Bossier City, The Simple Church has leased space at The Louisiana Boardwalk. And, the church is in the process of remodeling two buildings at the Boardwalk to use for children’s ministry, office space, Sunday services and church broadcasts.

“When we started, we started here. Both in this building and in the Louisiana Boardwalk regular theater. So we’re right back to where we started from. The difference is, we’re going to do it radically different than when we did it when we came here originally. It’s going to look better than what it did when we were here 16 years ago when we launched,” said Pastor Haigler.