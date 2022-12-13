BPSO welcomes new deputy

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington had the honor of administering the Oath of

Affirmation in a ceremony for one new employee at the Sheriff’s Conference room in the

Bossier Parish Courthouse in Benton.



Newly sworn-in sheriff deputy Colton Hunter accepted the call to serve the residents of

Bossier Parish and will begin his career at one of the correctional facilities in Plain Dealing.



“Hopefully this is the beginning of a long and productive career here at the Bossier Sheriff’s

Office. I am always excited to welcome new deputies to our team, and we are excited that you

chose to join our team” said Sheriff Whittington.



If you are seeking a career that offers excitement in the workplace and a chance to

make a difference in our community, then the Bossier Sheriff’s Office may have a place for

you. While deputy positions require applicants to be 21 years of age, the position of

corrections officer only requires a person to be at least 18 years old.



The process to become a member of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office team begins by

scheduling a test with the Human Resources Department. You can reach them by calling

(318) 965-3459.