Westbound entrance ramp to I-20 at Airline Drive to briefly close on Tuesday

From the Louisiana Department of Transportation:

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, the westbound on-ramp to I-20 from LA 3105 (Airline Drive) will be closed for approximately one (1) hour.



This ramp closure is scheduled to take place from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.



This ramp closure is necessary to allow DOTD survey crews to access the acceleration lane along the interstate.



Alternate route: I-20 westbound can accessed from LA 72 (Old Minden Road)



Restrictions/Permits: N/A



This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.



Safety reminder:



DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.



Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.



Call 511 or visit www.511la.org for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call I-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MyDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.