WGU Celebrates National Nurses Week and Teachers Appreciation Week with Scholarships for this Essential Workforce

Western Governors University (WGU) understands that careers in healthcare and education are rewarding and challenging. At a time in our country when the need and demand for these essential workers continues to rise, WGU is committed to helping teachers, administrators, paraprofessionals, nurses, nurse educators, and healthcare workers pursue their goal of advancing their education with less financial burden associated with going back to school.

Educators represent 12 percent of all frontline workers and healthcare workers represent 17 percent. They give their time, energy and sometimes their health to help others. But in every state across the country, shortages in these critical professions require solutions, such as educational opportunities and career advancement. That’s why WGU is celebrating and honoring Teachers Appreciation Week and National Nurses Week by offering its WGU Loves Teachers and Nurse Appreciation Scholarship, each valued up to $4,000.

Each WGU Loves Teachers Scholarship is designed to help current teachers improve their skill set in the classroom or move into administration, or to assist professionals in obtaining the required credentials for a rewarding future career as an educator. WGU’s Teachers College programs are accredited by both the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP) and the Association for Advancing Quality in Educator Preparation (AAQEP), a prestigious combination of accreditations. To learn more about WGU’s Teachers College and its academic programs, visit wgu.edu/online-teaching-degrees. New and enrolling students may apply for the scholarship at wgu.edu/wgulovesteachers.

Nurses who are ready to earn a bachelor’s or master’s degree can apply for the Nurse Appreciation Scholarship. WGU’s CCNE-accredited BSN and MSN programs are the perfect fit for the unpredictable and demanding schedules of working nurses. WGU has been named a 2021 Center of Excellence in Nursing Education by the National League for Nursing. Apply by June 30 for the scholarship at wgu.edu/nurseappreciation.

WGU has been doing its part by actively working to help fill those positions, even as those gaps worsened during the pandemic. WGU’s Teachers College graduated more than 12,500 students in 2020 and an additional 800 in 2021. With more than 60,000 alumni across the U.S. and more than 30,000 active students, it is now the largest college of education in the nation.

In the nonprofit’s diligence in maintaining lower costs reduces the need for student borrowing, resulting in average graduate debt that is about half the national average. These scholarships will provide students with significant assistance as they pursue an affordable, high-quality degree in education or healthcare. WGU’s flexible, online programs were designed with working adults in mind. Students can complete coursework wherever and whenever works best for their schedule and earn their degree faster, which gives more control over how much the degree will cost.