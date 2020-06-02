What will Phase 2 entail?

Louisiana poised to move economy forward

Governor John Bel Edwards and state officials guided residents through Phase 1 of reopening businesses that spent weeks closed to stop the spread of COVID-19. Now, some are wondering what things will look like when the state enters the next phase.

After consulting with health officials, the state began taking baby steps to reopen its economy on May 15 when Gov. Edwards lifted his stay-at-home order to enter Phase 1 of recovery.

Edwards’ plan allowed many businesses like restaurants, gyms and casinos to reopen with restrictions like limiting occupancy to 25%.

“We are so excited and blessed to see our clients again. They mean the world to us. The health and safety of our clients, team members, and our community has been and will continue to be our biggest priority,” said Jeannie Yaun, Owner of The Skin Station.

“Transitioning into Phase 1 has had it’s challenges. But I am thankful that we are in Phase 1. Hopefully we will be in Phase 2 soon,” said Tekara Davis, beautician at Hair Spray Styling Salon.

Once Louisiana enters Phase 2, the number of people allowed in restaurants and businesses could also be raised from the current 25-percent of capacity to up to 50-percent.

The exact increase has yet to be determined.

Residents and leaders will follow guidelines detailed by the White House.

The guidelines are principles designed to help each state reopen as safely as possible.

A brief overview of Phase 2 guidelines can be found below:

Guidelines for Individuals

All vulnerable individuals should continue to shelter in place. Members of households with vulnerable residents should be aware that by returning to work or other environments where distancing is not practical, they could carry the virus back home.

Precautions should be taken to isolate vulnerable residents.

All individuals, when in public (e.g., parks, outdoor recreation areas, shopping areas), should maximize physical distance from others. Social settings of more than 50 people, where appropriate distancing may not be practical, should be avoided unless precautionary measures are observed.

Guidelines for Employers

Continue to encourage telework, whenever possible and feasible with business operations.

Close common areas where personnel are likely to congregate and interact, or enforce moderate social distancing protocols.

Guidelines for Specific Types of Employers

Schools and organized youth activities (e.g., daycare, camp) can reopen.

Visits to senior care facilities and hospitals should be prohibited. Those who do interact with residents and patients must adhere to strict protocols regarding hygiene.

Large venues (e.g., sit-down dining, movie theaters, sporting venues, places of worship) can operate under moderate physical distancing protocols.

Bars may operate with diminished standing-room occupancy, where applicable and appropriate.