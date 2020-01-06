What’s ahead for Bossier Schools this week

Students will return for the start of the second semester Tuesday and the week will be centered around starting the second half of the school year.

Here is a quick look at what’s ahead this week:

Tuesday, January 7

Students return to class for the start of the second semester

Wednesday-Friday, January 8-10

Qualifying for the Bossier Parish School Board District 5 seat

Thursday, January 9

Passing of the Gavel Reception & BPSB Meeting

Bossier Instructional Center, 2719 Airline Dr. @ 5 p.m., meeting begins @ 6 p.m.

Bossier Schools Superintendent Mitch Downey invites the public to attend a Passing of the Gavel reception, honoring the 2020 Officers of the Board. The reception will precede the regularly scheduled board meeting when officers are inducted.

The Bossier Parish School Board will meet in regular session (agenda forthcoming), at which time 2019 President Shane Cheatham will pass the gavel to incoming 2020 School Board President Dennis Bamburg, Jr. The 2020 Vice President will be Tammy Smith.

