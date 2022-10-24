Whitetails Unlimited makes generous donation to Bossier Sheriff’s Office hunting program

Members of Whitetails Unlimited and the National Wild Turkey Federation met with

Sheriff Julian Whittington in the Sheriff’s Conference room at the Bossier Parish

Courthouse on Monday morning to make a generous donation for the Sheriff’s hunting

programs that benefit wounded veterans and handicapped children. A $500 check was

presented to Sheriff Whittington by Jennifer and Tracy Langston of Whitetails Unlimited.



According to Lt. Billy Jones, who oversees the program, the donation will help members of

the Sheriff’s Office prepare for these hunts. Members of the National Wild Turkey

Federation volunteer to facilitate these hunts for wounded veterans and supply specialized

equipment so handicapped children can take part in the deer hunts as well.



“This hunting program is one of the most worthwhile programs that the Bossier Sheriff’s

Office is involved with and I am grateful for the donation that will help us prepare for the

upcoming hunting season,” said Sheriff Whittington.



The first hunt for this year will take place on November 12th.