Who Is This Person?

Bossier Sheriff’s Office Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a woman wanted

in connection with a theft from a local store.



Detectives say the woman, whose image was captured on surveillance video, is suspected of stealing

from the Dollar General Store located in the 4400 block of Highway 157 in Elm Grove.



If you have any information on the identity of this woman you are asked to please call the Bossier

Sheriff’s Criminal Division at 318-965-3418 or the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at 318-965-2203.