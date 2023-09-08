Why parks are more important than ever

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

Local parks have great importance to a community, especially in urban places. Parks provide a calm, soothing green space away from the hustle and bustle of the city. The importance of public parks is often taken for granted by many city dwellers who do not seem to understand the value they hold.

“Facilities are needed for sporting events to occur. Another reason is it gives a safe and conducive environment for exercise/activities. Parks are also needed for a safe area for children to just play. Experts will tell you that we all need outdoor activities for our general health,” said Warren Saucier, Bossier Parish Parks and Recreation Director.

Parks are where many childhood memories and friendships begin. Most people can vividly remember the pleasant and cheerful activities and encounters they had in public parks, including during sporting events.

And in Bossier Parish, there are a number of upcoming sporting events that will be taking place soon:

Lawson Bo Brandon Sports Complex: A D-1 baseball tournament on September 16/17 and September 30/October 1. Haughton Athletics league play in April through June and Easter egg hunts at Easter.

Buddy Lucky Field of Dreams Park: A cross country meet on September 9 for Parkway High School and another cross country meet on September 30 for C.E. Byrd High School. Red River Lacrosse League play will be October through December.

A holiday football tournament December 2/3. The NWLA adult football season will be March through May. Soccer teams of all ages will use the fields throughout the year for practice.

Tall Timbers Park: This park is open to the public for playground use, birthday parties, group events, team practices, individual/group training sessions and walking/running. The park is used on a first come/first served basis.

Bossier Parish Camp: This park is open to the public for primitive camping, picnics, dog training, boat launching and fishing. Everything for this park is done on a first come/first served basis.

Kingston Park: This park is a first come/first served practice area for a variety of sports.

Just like transport and sewer services, public parks are also under the category of essential public services. A robust ecosystem of public parks followed by frequent recreation programs for public participation can significantly elevate the status of a community or city.

Bossier Parish Parks and Recreation Director Warren Saucier and his team have been hard at work making sure Bossier Parish parks are well taken care of for the community to enjoy all year long.

“Buddy Lucky Field of Dreams: On May 21, 2015, only one of the four football fields was usable. Everything else at the park looked like a hay field and the first summer was spent cutting the overgrown grass to a point where it could be mowed and maintained. The next summer, we installed irrigation on the four fields and planted grass on the fields. That did not work out too well, as the soil needed additional supplements. The third summer we added some additional supplements to the fields and grass began to grow. This spring and summer we added an additional four football fields,” Saucier said.

“Bossier Parish Camp: We have replaced/added two primitive camping areas. We made improvements to the parking area and boat launch, as well as building a ten foot by one-hundred-foot fishing pier. Additionally, we added a public potable water system and purchased twelve additional acres. We also built public restrooms/showers and built an on-site sewage system,” he added.

Due to the hard, continuous work of Saucier and his team, Saucier believes that foot traffic at Bossier Parish parks has increased since this same time last year.

“We believe that the foot traffic of the parks has increased since this time last year but we do not have a way to monitor that so we do not have a definite answer. With the completion of the four new fields at South Bossier Park, we expect more use of the park. Believe it or not, there are still a lot of people that are not aware that the park is here,” said Saucier.

So what exactly goes into providing the community with parks that are safe, clean and well maintained? The answer is expert management and money.

“The number one thing is keeping the buildings and grounds of the park clean, safe, and well maintained. This includes mowing the grounds, cleaning the bathrooms, repairing equipment and utilities, weed eating etc. Another task of running the parks is the promotion and advertisement of the use of the parks. For example, having baseball tournaments at the Lawson Bo Brandon Sports Complex or Cross Country meets at the Buddy Lucky Field of Dreams Park,” Saucier said.

“My budget varies year to year based on revenue from one of the gaming casinos in Bossier Parish. It may range from $600,000 to $1,000,000. A portion of that is set aside for operating expenses. The excess is used to fund any project that certain parks may need. That can vary year to year,” he added.

Bossier Parish is growing. And, that growth means projects and updates to our parish parks will soon be taking place.

“Buddy Lucky Field of Dreams: The addition of irrigation and the seeding of the new fields. Bossier Parish Camp: The completion of the work on the launch, parking facilities and ADA fishing accommodations. Tall Timbers: In 2024, remove the existing mulch on the playground and replace it with a synthetic mulch,” said Saucier.

If you are interested in exploring Bossier Parish parks. A list is provided down below with park amenities and locations:

Lawson “Bo” Brandon Sports Complex – (Baseball/Softball fields located in Princeton). The park has eight baseball/softball fields and one large multipurpose field.

Tall Timbers-(located off Hwy. 80 west of Haughton) It has a playground, bathroom, walking track, and field area for an assortment of activities.

Buddy Lucky Field of Dreams – This park encompasses one hundred acres located in south Bossier Parish (off of Caplis Sligo Road). It has four multipurpose playing fields, plus ten baseball/softball practice fields, a playground, two bathrooms, and a three-mile cross country course.

“This park became a reality when Paul “Mac” Plumber and Buddy Lucky worked together to acquire the land for which the park is located. It is a work in progress but hopefully with funds in the future, we will get there,” said Saucier.

Bossier Parish Camp – This park has twenty acres consisting of primitive camping areas, a boat launch, bathrooms (with showers), a fishing pier and a pavilion area. The park is located in the Koran area on Lake Bistineau.

Kingston Road Park – (located off of Fairburn Avenue by Kingston Elementary School). It is one and a half acres of fenced area with a play/practice field.