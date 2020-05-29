William Arvil “Buddy” Hearne





Benton, LA – Funeral services for Mr. William Arvil “Buddy” Hearne, age 71, will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, May 30, 2020, at the Welcome United Methodist Church, Taylor, AR with Rev. Brad Franklin, Rev. Arville McLain, and Rev. Rob Spencer officiating. Interment will follow in Welcome Cemetery under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Springhill, LA.



Visitation will be held Friday, May 29, 2020, 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel, Springhill.



Mr. Hearne was born on March 8, 1949 to Verlon Douglas “Doug”and Mary Timmons Hearne in Springhill, LA and passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at his home in Benton, LA. He was a graduate of Springhill High School and Louisiana Tech University. He was a member of Benton United Methodist Church and was a retired landman.



Buddy excelled in athletics in high school earning him the opportunity to play both baseball and football at La. Tech. He was a lifelong Arkansas Razorback fan, and absolutely hated the Dallas Cowboys — well, he softened a bit after Dak came along. His career with Hunt Oil Company took him and Reba to North Dakota, Midland TX, Dallas, Bossier City, Lafayette, back to the Dallas area again before retiring and settling on the lake in Benton.



He met many lifelong friends along the way-many relationships that he and Reba cherish til this moment. He loved observing birds and animals in the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and hanging out with his dog and best pal Rusty. His grandkids were the twinkle in his eye- loving every minute of every visit, holiday or event he got to share with them. He loved God and his church serving in many leadership roles over the decades. He had a big heart, genuinely cared for others, and had the gift of tears.



He honored his mother Mary and father Doug, as we are commanded to do in the Bible. He loved his wife Reba, especially her gifts and talents in the kitchen-family Sunday and holiday meals were always his favorite. They loved to travel the country together which they have been able to enjoy extensively over the last several years. He is proud of his daughters Tanya, Jessica, and Wendy for the strong Christian women and mothers they have become. Any and all who knew Buddy, knew he was a friend, that he cared, and he will be dearly missed.



He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Reba Harvey Hearne of Benton; mother, Mary Timmons Hearne of Springhill; three daughters, Tanya (John) White of Benton, LA, Jessica Raley of Haughton, LA, Wendy (Kyle) Freeman of Lafayette, LA; brother, Michael Douglas “Mike” (Nancy) Hearne of Chatham, LA; six grandchildren, Hayden White, Madison White, Peyton Raley, Jaxon Raley, Isaac Freeman, William Freeman; two nieces, Janis Hearne, Jamie Harrison; and nephew, Jay Hearne.



Mr. Hearne was preceded in death by his father.



Honorary pallbearers will be his grandchildren and Jay Hearne, Mark Jackson, and Shea Harvey.



