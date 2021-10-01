William “Bill” Bracken

William “Bill” Bracken, a Metal Technologist in the US Air Force, passed away on September 21, 2021, due to complications from Covid.



Bill is survived by his mother, Diane Smith, his fiancé Macie Betts, his children Kaleb Bracken, Trinity Betts, Ethan Betts, his stepbrothers David Smith (Rene) and Mike Smith, stepsister, Danielle Dowden (Randy), Grandmother Veda Holeyfield, and a host of family and friends. He was predeceased by his biological father, William Bracken, Sr., his father, Leroy “Lee” Smith and Grandfather, Charles Holeyfield.



Bill was born in Shreveport, Louisiana on December 31, 1973, to Diane Holeyfield-Bracken and William Bracken, Sr. In 1992, he graduated from Lincoln High School in Tallahassee, Florida. After graduation, he joined the US Navy, where he developed a love for traveling and seeing the world. He was a Certified Mechanic and Machinist. In 2009, he wanted to combine his love for serving his country and his love for machining, so he joined the US Air Force and became a Metals Technologist.



He was an avid outdoorsman and mechanic. He was the greatest son, father, husband, brother, and friend that anyone could have asked for. You could usually find him in the garage working on something, whether it was a bike, four-wheeler, or just any project he started. If he wasn’t in the garage, he was usually spending time with his family and friends.



On most weekends when it was nice, you could find him and Macie out riding the motorcycle, by nighttime, he was feeding and tending to his geckos. He was a man who you could always count on for help no matter the situation. He was a comic relief when you never knew you needed it. He will be deeply missed by his friends and family.



Services will be held Saturday, October 2nd, 2021 at, 2:00 pm at Central Assembly of God (700 Hwy 80 Haughton, Louisiana), with Rev. Jeff Gravis presiding, Rev. Raymond Wilkinson and Rev. Jeremy Smith assisting. Visitation will be held from 12pm – 2pm. Interment at Hill Crest Memorial Park.

