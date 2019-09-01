William “Bill” Herschell Duncan

Haughton, LA – William “Bill” Herschell Duncan passed away peacefully at WK Bossier on August 31, 2019. He was surrounded by his family constantly for the past week after a sudden cancer diagnosis. The family will receive friends at a visitation Wednesday, September 4, 5-8pm at Hill Crest Memorial in Haughton, Louisiana. Funeral services will be Thursday, September 5th at First Baptist Church Haughton at 10am. Dr. Gevan Spinney, special childhood friend of the family and Pastor of FBCH will officiate, and Interment will follow at Hill Crest Cemetery in Haughton.

Bill was born October 23, 1942 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to William Herschell Duncan and Leona Mae Bonenberger. After attending Northwest Classen High School in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, he went to Oklahoma City University before enlisting into the United States Air Force.

Bill began his career with Ditch Witch of Oklahoma in 1970 as a salesman, and in 1977 bought Ditch Witch of Louisiana in Bossier City, Louisiana. Throughout his 50 years with Ditch Witch he built relationships and made lifelong friends that he cherished.

Family and friends were of utmost importance to Bill. He enjoyed spending time at Lake Eufaula, and tinkering with his hot rod, and by doing so he made memories with family and friends that will last a lifetime. Bill was a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather and friend to everyone. We will miss his infectious smile, sense of humor, and ability to always see the good in everything, but most of all…his kindness, compassion and love for others.

Preceding Bill in death are his parents, his sister, Jackie Plumb, brothers-in-law, Ray Plumb & Harry Riddell, and his twin brother, Jess Duncan.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 55 years, Linda Osborn Duncan and their three children and their families; Terri Duncan Ostermeyer, husband Bill and their two children Chace & Cade; Tad Duncan, wife Mona and their two children, Trevor & Taylor Duncan; and Trent Duncan and his wife, Nicki and their three children, Katherine Duncan and Gage & Kinsey East.

Bill is also survived by his sister, Nancy Riddell of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and a host of nieces and nephews.

Honoring Bill as pallbearers will be, Randy Boyter, Bobby Burns, Travis Ross, Kyle Swain and his grandsons, Trevor Duncan, Chace & Cade Ostermeyer, and Gage East. Honorary pallbearers will be Bills’s Ditch Witch employees who were like family.

The family would like to give special thanks to the nurses and doctors at WK Bossier for their compassionate care.