William E. “Billy” Chaney

Benton, LA – William E. “Billy” Chaney, 83, of Bossier City, LA and for the past years, Benton, LA, passed away on September 6, 2020. He was born in Shreveport, LA on April 22, 1937 to Mattie Reid Bacon and Wright Chaney and was a graduate of Bossier High School.



Billy worked for the U.S. Post Office in Bossier City, road construction, and as an auto mechanic. He had a passion for working on cars and trucks and keeping his automobile sparkling to the very end.



Billy was preceded in death by his brother, Lon Chaney; sisters, Ouida Mae Lane and Carol Kenney; and his parents. He is survived by his daughter, Denise Durham and husband Jimmy; son, Randy Chaney, Sr. and wife Diane; grandchildren, Philip, Cody and Sara, Lacey, Randy, Jr. and Whitney; sister, Patsy LaCour and husband Don; step-sister, Charlene Gould; many nephews and nieces who loved him very much; and his longtime companion, Linda Alexander.



A “Celebration of Life” will be held in early summer, 2021.