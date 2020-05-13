William Morgan Palmer

NOVEMBER 26TH, 1945 – May 10th, 2020

Haughton, LA – William M. Palmer, 74, of Haughton passed away peacefully, at home with his family by his side, early Sunday morning, May 10th, 2020.



On Sunday, May 10th, 2020, William Palmer of Bossier Parish went to with be with his Lord and Savior after a long battle with diabetes and congestive heart failure. William was born November 26th, 1945 to William Nelson Palmer and Lillie Mae (Morgan) Palmer in Baltimore, Maryland. He resided in Baltimore during his childhood while he was raised by his mother and stepfather, Bonsal Brice Sparks.



He attended Patterson High School in Baltimore until the 11th grade when he enlisted into the United States Air Force in January of 1964 and attended basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio while at the same time earning his GED. During the course of his career, William honorably served in the Air Force for 21 years in several capacities including but not limited to a Flight Line Crew Chief, Flight Engineer and the Chief of the Radiology Department. In 1965, during the early stages of his career in the Air Force, he served and defended his country by fighting in the Vietnam War for 13 months.



During the course of his Air Force career, William completed and earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Business and Economics from Culver-Stockton College located in Canton, Missouri. While serving as the Chief of Radiology at Eaker Air Force Base near Blytheville, Arkansas, William met, fell in love with and married the love of his life and the future mother of his children, Stephanie (Medigovich) Palmer, a Major in the United Stated Air Force (so much for no fraternization). They married on May 21st, 1983.



In November of 1984 they became parents to their son, Morgan Sparks Palmer. After 21 years of exceptional and honorable service, William ultimately retired from the Air Force in 1985 as a Tech Sergeant. In 1986,



William moved with his wife and son to Sacile, Italy where Stephanie was stationed at Aviano Air Base. While in Aviano, William taught several Department of Defense Schools, worked in the Post Office and was the Assistant Manager at the Aviano Air Base Golf Course. In1989, William moved with his wife and son to Haughton Louisiana where he continued serving his country by working at the United States Military Entrance Processing Station in Shreveport, LA. In November of 1989, William and Stephanie became parents again with the addition of their daughter, Lauren S. Palmer.



After his son, Morgan, met and married his wife, Hannah, they blessed William and Stephanie with their first precious grandchild, Aubree Ann Palmer in March of 2009. After Aubree was born, William received his most treasured title, “Papa”. Following the addition of Aubree to his life, he was blessed with a handsome grandson, Gage Morgan Palmer, in May of 2015.



William is preceded in death by his mother, father, stepfather, and two of his younger brothers, James Leo Palmer and Edward Palmer. He is lovingly remembered by his wife of 36 wonderful years, Stephanie S. Palmer; son Morgan Sparks Palmer and wife Hannah; daughter Lauren S. Palmer; brothers Bonsal Sparks and wife Rosa, Prosser “Allen” Sparks, and Darreal Palmer; grandchildren Aubree and Gage Palmer, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



William was a devoted husband, father, Papa, and friend. He will be dearly missed and his memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved him. His mission to help others, reach out to those in need, and his understanding the importance of enjoying the simplicity of life surrounded by those you love are lessons and wisdom that he has left behind for us.



The family would like to express their appreciation for the compassionate treatment that William and the family received from the Nurses and Doctors at Willis Knighton Hospital and from Willis Knighton Hospice.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in honor of William to Eastwood Children and/or Youth Ministry or to a charity of your choice.

The family will attend a private service on Thursday, May 14th, 2020 at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home.



