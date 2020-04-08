William Ronald Brown

Bossier City, LA – a private family committal service to honor the life of William Ronald Brown, 67, will be held at 11:00 AM, on Thursday, April 9, 2020 within Hill Crest Memorial Park.

Ron was born on February 5, 1953, to William Ross Brown and Nira Jean Bramlett Brown in Fort Benning, Georgia.

Ron was a loving husband, father and grandfather who retired from the United States Air Force as a Senior Master Sargent after 26 years of dedicated service. He was a lifelong sports enthusiast having played both football and baseball in high school. After his retirement from the military Ron spent time working as a professional umpire and referee for several different sports.



He was preceded in death by his mother Jean Brown and mother-in-law Henriette Reichmann. Ron is survived by his devoted wife Jutta, of 44 years: his oldest son and daughter in law Garth and Tracey Wilson, his younger son and daughter-in-law Robin and Andrea Brown; and grandsons Connor and Cayden Wilson.



The family would like to thank the many friends and neighbors that supported him and Jutta through his illness, along with all the wonderful staff at both Willis-Knighton Bossier Hospital and Cornerstone Hospital.



We will love you forever and you will be greatly missed,

Jutta, Garth, Tracey, Robin, Andrea, Connor and Cayden