Bossier City, LA – Funeral services honoring the life of William “W.V.” Vashti Hines will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home Bossier Chapel, 2201 Airline Drive, Bossier City, Louisiana. Officiating the service will be Revered Uriah Oxford and Reverend Jeff Harper. Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 3, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will immediately follow the service at Hill Crest Cemetery in Haughton, Louisiana.



William Vashti Hines was born February 22, 1926 to Truly and Evie Hines of Ruby, Louisiana and departed this earth for Heaven on Sunday, February 28, 2021. W.V. lived his life devoted to his Lord and Savior. He attended Bellaire Baptist Church and was a member of Lions Club for 56 years.



W.V. married the love of his life, Alvia Pauline McNeely, on January 30, 1944, before leaving to serve in World War II at the age of 18. He served in the 70th Infantry Division, C Company, 276th Regiment. He and Pauline devoted their lives serving others through Pilgrim Manor Nursing Home, local and foreign missions, and World Hope International.



Preceding him in death is his devoted wife of 68 years, Pauline; parents, Truly and Evie Hines; brother, Arley Hines; sisters, Odessa Halford and Bobbie Emannuel.



Those left to cherish his memory are sons, Bill Hines and wife, Rosie, Ron Hines and wife, Cletar, and Byron Hines and wife, Sharon; daughter, Sue Hooter and husband, Leon; 11 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and a great-great grandchild.



Honoring W.V. as pallbearers will be grandsons, Ricky Hooter, Darin Hines, Ronnie Hines, Jamie Hines, Brandon Hines, and Elijah Harper.

Serving W.V. as honorary pallbearers will be his great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Dr. Thomas Reilly, Ricky Saxton, Rhonda Johnson, Karen Steadman and the rest of the staff at Northwest Louisiana War Veterans Home for their love and compassion.



The family suggests memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 201 John Wesley Blvd., Bossier City, LA 71112 designated for the I-2-D Homeless Ministry.