WILLIAMS COMPANIES RAISES $107,000 FOR UNITED WAY

Williams Companies, in partnership with United Way of Northwest Louisiana (UWNWLA), raised $107,400 for UWNWLA through the company’s golf tournament held on September 15 at the Club at Huntington Park.

For the second year, Williams rallied hundreds of employees to participate in its golf tournament, where employees enjoyed a work-free day of golf, comradery, and competing for a cause. Each participant paid to enter the tournament, and some spent additional dollars on entries for raffle prizes provided by Williams’ Golf Tournament sponsors. All proceeds raised from the tournament, including a generous company match, will support UWNWLA’s programs and services.

Williams handles approximately one-third of the natural gas in the United States that is used to heat our homes, cook our food, and generate our electricity. However, the company’s involvement in our community goes beyond delivering natural gas products to fuel the clean energy economy reliably. Williams believes in United Way’s mission, supporting more than 150 local United Way agencies through active participation, organizing fundraisers, and pledging dollars.

“It’s great to work for a company that fully supports employee involvement in our communities,” said John Gebhardt, Williams Companies Operations & Maintenance Optimizer. “Our annual Williams Gassin’ & Golfin’ Classic, benefitting United Way of NWLA, has been a huge success. We can attribute that success to our sponsors, employee volunteers, and the United Way staff. We hope to continue to grow this event and look forward to building on our existing partnership with United Way of NWLA.”

UWNWLA fights for the health, education, financial stability, and essential needs of everyone in its ten-parish footprint, with a particular focus on ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) families and individuals struggling to make ends meet. The organization is widely known for its programs and services, such as Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, the Shreveport Financial Empowerment Center, the SingleCare prescription savings program, and the 211 health and human service hotline.

“The generous support and partnership of Williams Companies has been a game-changer for United Way,” said Jennifer Terrell, UWNWLA Director of Donor Relations. “Their dedication, resources, and commitment will profoundly improve the lives of those we serve, leaving an indelible mark on our mission and the communities we support.”

This year, Williams surpassed its previous year of fundraising, totaling $98,000 in donations. UWNWLA is grateful for Williams’ outstanding commitment to our community and is proud to have them as a partner in the fight to make a difference across Northwest Louisiana.

To learn more about United Way Work Place campaigns or start your own, please contact Jennifer Terrell, UWNWLA Director of Donor Relations, at jterrell@unitedwaynwla.org or visit https://unitedwaynwla.org/ways-to-give/workplace-campaign/.