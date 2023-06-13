Williams to serve as Board of Directors Chair for LeadingAge Gulf States

Debra Williams, CPA, President and CEO of The Glen, was named Chair of the board of directors of LeadingAge Gulf States for the 2023-2024 year. The Glen has been a part of LeadingAge Gulf States for 19 years, and Williams has been on the board for the past seven years, previously serving as Secretary/Treasurer.

Nationally, LeadingAge is an association of 5,000 nonprofits dedicated to expanding the world of possibilities for aging. As a member of the national organization, LeadingAge Gulf States envisions a long-term care system which offers accessible, affordable, high-quality and innovative health care, housing and community services for the senior populations of Louisiana and Mississippi.

“Serving as Board Chair of LeadingAge Gulf States helps The Glen become more connected with national and regional organizations which help the older population. Our regional affiliation with LeadingAge has widened our network providing great potential,” Williams said. “I am committed to furthering the association’s mission to represent the interests of its members — and the populations they serve — with integrity and dedication.”

For more information, on The Glen go to www.theglen.org and for more information on LeadingAge Gulf States, go to www.leadingagegulfstates.org.

