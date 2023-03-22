Willie Chevalier

Willie Chevalier passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023. Willie was born May 12, 1938 in Glenmora, LA. He was married to Ann, the love of his life for nearly 60 years. They lived in Glenmora until moving to Benton, LA in 1999 to live on the lake and be near their grandchildren.



Willie was baptized in Glenmora Baptist Church, where he attended for 60 years and taught Sunday School for 35 of those years. He also volunteered for a time in the Chuck Colton Prison Ministry. Willie and Ann became members of First Bossier upon moving to Benton and were greatly blessed by their many friends in the Early Bird Sunday School Class.



Willie was active in community service and served on the Glenmora Town Council from 1977 until 1987. He was also a member of several parish boards including the Rapides Parish Solid Waste Study Committee and Rapides Parish Library Board. He served a term on the board of the Oakdale Humana Hospital and was also on the South Rapides Academy School Board.



Willie was an avid newspaper reader, served on the First Community Board of the Shreveport Times and provided guest opinion articles for both The Shreveport Times and Bossier Press Tribune.Willie graduated from Louisiana Tech University in 1960 and was a licensed engineer. He owned & worked at W.T. Chevalier Construction Company for 28 years and then worked for 10 years as an Architectural Associate.



He enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling, camping and fishing. He enjoyed all sports, particularly T-ball, little league baseball and LSU football.He is preceded in death by his parents Elbert and Eula Chevalier, his loving wife, Ann and his son, Scott.



He is survived by one daughter, Rox Ellen Colvin (Anton); three granddaughters, Keri Mueller (Dan), Courtney Colvin-Mitchell (Josh) and Chelsea Smith (Brennan). He is also survived by seven great -grandchildren, Keith and Jake Mueller; Layla, Dominic and Chloe Colvin and Cade and Olivia Smith; his brother, Elton Chevalier ( Evelyn), his sister, Nellie Mae Carroll, brother-in-law Jim McArthur (Crysta), sister-in-law, Mildred Holmes, father of his grandchildren, Chris Colvin and many nieces and nephews.



The family wishes to thank his loving and devoted Caregivers, LaTanya Jones and Quincy Myles who made it possible for Willie to remain in his home the last few years.



A Celebration of Willie’s Life will be planned in the near future and will be held at the lake house where he and Ann spent so many happy years.

