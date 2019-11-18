Willie Mae Harvey

Bossier City, LA – Graveside services for Mrs. Willie Mae Harvey, 104, of Bossier City, LA were held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery, Stoner Avenue, Shreveport, LA. Officiating was Rev. Mimi McDowell of Noel Memorial United Methodist Church. The family received friends from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., Friday, November 15, 2019 at Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel, 2201 Airline Drive, Bossier City, LA.

Mrs. Harvey was born July 17, 1915 in Myrtle Springs, TX to Robert Scott and Willie Rochelle Nichols. She went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at her residence.

There to greet Mrs. Harvey were her parents; her husband, John Carroll Harvey; her stepson, John Carroll Harvey, Jr.; her brother, James and her four sisters, Anne, Tina, Maurine and Katie. Left to cherish her sweet memory are her two sons, James Charles Harvey and his wife, Julie and Donald Wayne Harvey and his wife, Linda; her two daughters, Rita Jane Huckabay and her husband, Don and Gloria Kay Cavell and her husband Tony; 11 grandchildren, Jim Harvey, Arthur Harvey, Jennifer Scott, Brian Huckabay, Renee Walmsley, Andea Popkowski, Donald Harvey, Jr., John Cavell, Catherine Rogerson, Chris Cavell and Michael Cavell; 16 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews, especially Carol Ramsey.

These words sum up this wonderful life; daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and above all a lady who lived an influential Christian life.

The family suggests that memorials may be made to the Food Pantry of Noel Memorial United Methodist Church, 520 Herndon Street, Shreveport, LA 71101.