Willis-Knighton Health System begins medical program for Osteopathic medical students

Willis-Knighton Begins Medical Education Program for Medical Students



Medical students from Arkansas College of Osteopathic Medicine (ARCOM) in Fort Smith, Ark., began their yearlong rotation with Willis-Knighton Health System Monday, July 6, as part of Willis-Knighton’s new undergraduate/graduate medical education program. Students from New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine in Jonesboro, Ark., will also participate in the program.



The program gives third-year medical students the opportunity to complete their core clinical rotation requirements that include emergency medicine, family medicine, internal medicine, pediatrics, psychiatry and surgery, among others. Fourth-year students have a variety of subspecialty experiences available to them through this program,” says Joseph Bocchini, MD, director for Undergraduate Medical Education and director of Willis-Knighton Children’s Health Services.



Many Willis-Knighton medical staff physicians have joined this program, enabling Willis-Knighton to expand its education of medical students. These physicians serve as preceptors, while supporting and mentoring the next generation of physicians in their respective disciplines.



“Another benefit of this program is that students from this region can now come back to this area in their junior or senior years for their required clinical experiences. They will become aware of the opportunities for a medical career within this area, and possibly return here to practice,” Dr. Bocchini says.

