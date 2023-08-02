Willis-Knighton Cancer Center Offers New Treatment for Metastic Prostate Cancer

Willis-Knighton Cancer Center is again at the forefront in the treatment of prostate cancer. Jake Wang, MD, radiation oncologist at Willis-Knighton, has treated his first patient with PLUVICTO™, a radiopharmaceutical treatment that precisely targets prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA). The unique marker is found on most prostate cancer cells.



With the addition of PLUVICTO™, Willis-Knighton Radiation Oncology expects to receive referrals from medical oncologists and urologists from the surrounding states and regions. The department is the only facility within a three-hour radius of Shreveport currently offering this technology.



Men with advanced or metastatic prostate cancer have several treatment choices, including chemotherapy, hormone therapy, radiation therapy and surgery. Previously, if these treatments failed to stop the spread of the disease, there were few options. Now with the initiation of PLUVICTO™ a new and effective treatment option is extending patient lives and cancer outcomes.



“Advanced prostate cancer is very challenging to treat, especially when it develops resistance and progresses,” Dr. Wang said. “This is significant step in the advancement of targeted therapy for patients.”



PLUVICTO™ is administered through infusion. It delivers a high dose of radiation directly to the areas of disease throughout the body, bypassing healthy cells. This targeted approach means better outcomes with fewer side effects.



Prostate cancer is the most common cancer and the second leading cause of cancer death among men in the United States. According to the American Cancer Society, an estimated one in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetimes. In Louisiana, it is estimated there are about 138.1 cases per 100,000 men per year, which is higher than the national average of 110.5.



“I am excited to offer this innovative treatment, particularly those who have exhausted other options,” Dr. Wang said. “This will make a difference in their lives.”

