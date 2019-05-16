Willis-Knighton Cancer Center to roll out the red carpet for cancer survivors

Willis-Knighton Cancer Center will celebrate National Cancer Survivors Day by rolling out the red carpet for all cancer survivors.

A reception will be held from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, June 2, at the Willis-Knighton Cancer Center, 2600 Kings Highway. Cancer survivors and their families are invited to attend the free event, but registration is required. To register, call (318) 212-8225 or go online to wkhs.com and click on Classes & Events (Screenings & Special Events).

National Cancer Survivors Day is observed each year on the first Sunday in June by communities throughout the world and is sponsored by the National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation. It serves as a celebration for those who have survived, an inspiration for those recently diagnosed, a gathering of support for families, and an outreach to the community.

There are more than 15.5 million people living with and beyond cancer in the United States today and more than 32 million cancer survivors worldwide.

“Cancer survivors are the strongest people I know,” says Lane R. Rosen, MD, medical director of radiation oncology at Willis-Knighton Cancer Center. “Celebrating their success with a survivors program honors them and provides comfort and inspiration for patients to come.”