Willis-Knighton CAO Brian Crawford Reappointed to State Police Commission

Brian A. Crawford, Willis-Knighton Health System executive senior vice president and chief administrative officer, has been reappointed by Gov. John Bel Edwards to the State Police Commission. Crawford represents the 4th Congressional District and was nominated by Centenary College.



The State Police Commission is a seven-member body that has exclusive jurisdiction and final authority over the administration of the state police service. The commission serves as an impartial review board that authorizes and resolves State Police rules in order to regulate state personnel activities, while also hearing appeals from hired, full-time law enforcement officers.



“I’m honored and humbled to be reappointed by Gov. Edwards to serve the people of the 4th Congressional District as a member of the State Police Commission. I want to thank Dr. Christopher Holoman and Centenary College for their confidence and renomination to this important post in supporting our State Troopers in their critical public safety role.”