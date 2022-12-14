Willis-Knighton Cardiology in Ruston Accepting Supplies for Tornado Cleanup

Willis-Knighton Cardiology in Ruston is accepting supplies for those involved in cleanup after tornados swept through the area Tuesday night, causing significant damage in Farmerville and other parts of Union Parish.

Donations of snack items, hygiene products, diapers, formula and blankets and paper goods including plates, cups and paper towels are needed. Water and snacks are being delivered today and Thursday by Willis- Knighton Health System.



Willis-Knighton Cardiology is located at 2313 Commons Court, Suite 5, Ruston. Willis-Knighton Cardiology is also accepting employee donations of requested items at their offices at Willis-Knighton Medical Center, WK Bossier Health Center, Willis-Knighton South and WK Pierremont Health Center.