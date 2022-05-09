Willis-Knighton Completes Free Physicals for High School Athletes

WK Sports Medicine’s annual physical screening for high school athletes drew nearly 800 students May 7 in preparation for the 2022-2023 school year. Physicals were given to 780 student athletes from 8 a.m. to noon at WK Eye Institute.



“Willis-Knighton and our sports medicine department are proud to give back to the community by offering this free service and taking care of the many high schools and countless athletes each year,” said Mark Callanan, MD, orthopedic surgeon and medical director of WK Sports Medicine. “With COVID making these large gatherings impossible the past two years, we were happy to resume our annual high school physical event to allow athletes to participate in their upcoming sports year.”



For more than 20 years, WK Sports Medicine has offered the physicals to its client schools and other high schools in the community that do not have a sport medicine provider.



Exams were provided by doctors from Willis-Knighton Health System as well as physical therapists, athletic trainers and students from the physical therapy assistant program at Bossier Parish Community College.



Students were screened for general medical and orthopedic health concerns and either cleared to play or referred for further investigation if any positive findings were noted.



Willis-Knighton provides free certified athletic trainer services to many of the area high schools with staff assigned to specific schools to cover sports for injury prevention, treatment and management. They also assist in accessing physician intervention when indicated.