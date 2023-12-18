Willis-Knighton Donates $5,000 to Shreveport Metropolitan Ballet

As the region’s healthcare leader and largest philanthropic organization, Willis-Knighton Health System

continues to exhibit its giving spirit by investing in worthy organizations and activities. The health system has

made a $5,000 donation to Shreveport Metropolitan Ballet for educational programs and the 2023

presentation of “The Nutcracker.”



Shreveport Metropolitan Ballet is of one of Shreveport-Bossier’s oldest arts organizations, founded in 1973 as

Ballet Lyrique.



Willis-Knighton’s tithe-the-bottom line philosophy of giving makes the health system a vital community

partner that elevates the health and quality of life of people who live here.