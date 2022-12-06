Willis-Knighton First in Region to Offer Focal One

Willis-Knighton Health System is the first health system in the Ark-La-Tex to offer Focal One™ noninvasive robotic focal HIFU (high intensity focused ultrasound) to patients with localized prostate cancer. Gerard Henry, MD, urologist with WK Advanced Urology, performed the surgery on Monday, Dec. 5, at WK Bossier Health Center.



“Focal One is a huge technology leap for precisely targeted ablation of diseased prostate tissue and should lead to easier and better treatment for patients with prostate cancer,” Dr. Henry said. “Our mission to serve the community with excellent care is enhanced by being able to offer this procedure to patients as a middle ground option between active surveillance and radical surgery or radiation while also preserving their quality of life.”



The addition of Focal One builds on Willis-Knighton Cancer Center’s reputation for high-tech patient care, along with the hospitals’ multidisciplinary approach to treatment of cancer.



Focal One combines real-time ultrasound image guidance with magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and biopsy data presented in 3D. Using a probe, the doctor navigates to the tumor in real time, directs high speed ultrasound energy at the targeted area and ablates only the diseased portion of the prostate. No incisions are made.



The fusion of these technologies enables urologists to establish more precise contours around the cancerous tumor than was possible in the past. They can then ablate a smaller portion of the prostate, which lessens the damage to surrounding healthy tissue and minimizes the risk of side effects of urinary incontinence and erectile dysfunction, commonly associated with radical prostatectomy and radiation. Additional urologists offering the Focal One procedure are Christopher Stage, MD, at WK Advanced Urology, and W. Stewart Bundrick Jr., MD, and Christopher Wilson, MD, at Ark-La-Tex Urology.

For more information about prostate cancer care and Focal One technology available at WK Bossier Health Center, visit https://www.wkhs.com/focalone.