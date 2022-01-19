Willis-Knighton Health System Achieves Accreditation as a Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery

Willis-Knighton Health System has achieved accreditation as a Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery, recognized for providing the highest quality of care and patient safety by Surgical Review Corporation (SRC). SRC is a nonprofit patient safety organization that administers accreditation programs for medical professionals and facilities.



Healthcare facilities and surgeons seeking an SRC accreditation undergo an extensive assessment and inspection process to ensure the applicant meets SRC’s proven standards and requirements. These requirements include surgical volumes, facility equipment, clinical pathways and standardized operating procedures, an emphasis on patient education and continuous quality assessment. The inspection involves all staff working with surgeons in the accredited program.

Inspectors educate staff on best practices to help an organization improve its care and services.



“We’re proud to recognize Willis-Knighton Health System for its commitment to advancing and providing quality care for all patients,” said Gary M. Pratt, CEO of SRC. “This accreditation signals that this hospital is among the best in this specialty and is dedicated to delivering the highest level of care possible.”



“Willis-Knighton is proud to achieve distinction as a Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery, affirming our commitment to provide the most advanced medical technologies available, combined with the staff to provide world-class patient care for those we serve,” said Jeffery F. Goodrich, director of surgical services.



While surgeons may also seek accreditation, not all participate in the rigorous requirements and inspection process that are part of the SRC accreditation and not all who apply are granted the status. Daryl S. Marx, MD, a general and bariatric surgeon at Willis-Knighton, is recognized as a surgeon of excellence in robotic surgery. He is also a dually SRC-accredited master surgeon in hernia surgery and robotic surgery.



“This accreditation demonstrates Willis-Knighton’s dedication to excellence in robotic surgery,” Dr. Marx said. “It is a commitment to tracking robotic procedures and outcomes, as well as maintaining the highest standards of care. This knowledge will be beneficial and will set a standard of excellence that will positively impact our patients. I am excited to have this distinction and national recognition for Willis-Knighton, our community, and state.”