Willis-Knighton Health System Designated as One of Newsweek’s Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers

Willis-Knighton Health System has been recognized as one of Newsweek’s Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers for 2021. The list highlights the nation’s top inpatient rehabilitation facilities based on quality of care, quality of service, quality of follow-up care and accommodation and amenities.



Earlier this year, Willis-Knighton was among Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals 2021, one of six Louisiana hospitals to make the list and the only one in North Louisiana.



The Best Physical Rehabilitiation Centers 2021 ranking lists the top facilities in the 25 states with the highest number of inpatient rehabilitation facilities according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). Newsweek and Statista, a global marketing research and consumer data company, designed a rigorous methodology that provided a score for every evaluated rehabilitation center. Scores were based on the reputation survey conducted by Newsweek and Statista and the accreditation core based on CMS data.



“This designation is one more success for Willis-Knighton inpatient rehabilitation,” says Renee McCuller, senior vice president and chief nursing officer. “Willis-Knighton is the only facility north of the I-10 corridor in Louisiana that has achieved and sustained accreditation by the Commission on Acreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities. The interdisiciplinary team of rehabilitation professionals provide all patients and their families with compassionate care to attain the best quality of life possible.”



For more information on Newsweek’s Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers, visit https://www.newsweek.com/best-physical-reahabilitation-centers-2021