Willis-Knighton Health System Names New Administrators for Willis Knighton Medical Center, WK Bossier Health Center

Willis-Knighton Health System has new administrators at its flagship Willis-Knighton Medical Center and WK Bossier

Health Center. Jaf Fielder, president and CEO of Willis-Knighton, announced the reassignments of two of the health

system’s vice presidents Aljay Foreman and Vince Sedminik.



Foreman has been promoted to administrator of Willis-Knighton Medical Center. A 24-year employee of Willis-Knighton,

Foreman comes to the position after having served as administrator at WK Rehabilitation Institute since 2019. He had

previously been assistant administrator at the medical center. Foreman assumes the position on Sept. 9.



Vince Sedminik, who has served as vice president and administrator of Willis-Knighton Medical Center, has been

reassigned as administrator of WK Bossier Health Center, replacing Todd Blanchard. Blanchard has accepted a position

as CEO of Merit Health in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Sedminik became administrator at the medical center in April 2021

after serving as director of the Willis-Knighton Cancer Center. He came to Willis-Knighton following a career in the U.S.

Air Force.

Vince Sedminik