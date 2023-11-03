Willis-Knighton Health System Receives WebMD Choice Awards

Willis-Knighton Health System has been named as a recipient of WebMD Choice Awards for 2023. WebMD, a

national provider of health information, has recognized the health system with the WebMD Patient Choice

Award and Medscape Provider Choice Award in oncology, cardiology, orthopedics, neurology and

gastroenterology.

The WebMD Patient Choice Award identifies best-in-class health systems from a consumer perspective while

the Medscape Physician Choice Award identifies best-in-class health systems from a physician perspective.

The annual program ranks health systems in five specialities and 44 treatments/procedures across 28 markets

and 112 subregions. Both awards are given to hospitals and health systems in the top 30% of patient or

physician preferences in a local market.

“This recognition by WebMD reflects our commitment to delivering the highest quality care for patients we

are privileged to serve,” says Jaf Fielder, president and CEO of Willis-Knighton Health System. “We are

honored to be trusted by patients and providers who know they can count on Willis-Knighton for best-in-class

care when they need it most.”

This is the third year of the WebMD Choice Awards, which is the only program of its kind. It is based solely on

the perception of patients and providers, using up-to-date data from the past year. Patient and physician

opinions are measured using a market-by-market surveying process. The WebMD Patient Choice Awards

survey was conducted via a live poll randomly targeted to relevant condition areas and audiences at

WebMD.com, and geo-targeted and mapped to ZIP codes to gather market specific information.

The Physician Choice survey targeted a random subset of healthcare professionals in primary care and

specialty areas via email, with geo-location data based on respondent National Provider Identifier (NPI)

numbers.

“The Choice Awards are unique in our industry and are the only ones to provide the much needed

perspectives of both patients and providers,” says John Wyte, MD, chief medical officer, WebMD. “WebMD is

proud to champion their voices and we offer our sincerest appreciation and congratulations to the recipients

being recognized for their excellence.”

WebMD is primarily an online publisher of news and information pertaining to health and well-being. It serves

patients, physicians, healthcare professionals, employers and health plans through public and private online

portals, mobile platforms and health-focused publications.