Willis-Knighton Health System Receives WebMD Choice Awards

Willis-Knighton Health System has been named as a recipient of WebMD Choice Awards for 2022. WebMD, a national provider of health information, has recognized the health system with the WebMD Patient Choice Award and the Medscape Physician Choice Award in oncology, cardiology, orthopedics, neurology and gastroenterology.

The WebMD Patient Choice Award identifies best-in-class health systems from a consumer perspective across five specialties while the Medscape Physician Choice Award identifies best-in-class health systems from a physician perspective. Both awards are given to hospitals and health systems in the top 30% of patient or physician preferences in a local market.

“We are proud to receive this recognition by WebMD,” says Jaf Fielder, president and CEO of Willis-Knighton Health System. “Consumers often depend on the experience of others when seeking care. We are honored to have patients affirm the high standard of health services they receive at Willis-Knighton and to have our physicians recognized for their compassion and quality of care.”

Patient and physician opinions are measured using a market-by-market surveying process. The WebMD Patient Choice Awards survey was conducted via a live poll randomly targeted to relevant condition areas and audiences at WebMD.com, and geo-targeted and mapped to zip codes to gather market specific information.



The Physician Choice survey targeted a random subset of healthcare professionals in primary care and specialty areas (physicians, physician assistants, and nurse practitioners) via email, with geo-location data based on respondent National Provider Identifier (NPI) numbers.

All survey data is collected anonymously.“Now more than ever, WebMD is striving to improve the health and wellness of its 75 million monthly users,” says John Wyte, MD, chief medical officer, WebMD. “These awards empower and champion the voice of the

patient, giving health systems a greater understanding of how their care is perceived.”

WebMD is primarily an online publisher of news and information pertaining to health and well-being. It serves

patients, physicians, healthcare professionals, employers and health plans through public and private online

portals, mobile platforms and health-focused publications.