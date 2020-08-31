Willis-Knighton Health System recognized as one of America’s Best-in-State Employers

Willis-Knighton Health System has been recognized as part of Forbes’ annual list of America’s Best-in-State Employers 2020, released Aug. 24. Willis-Knighton was ranked No. 4 among Louisiana employers, the only health system in the top 10. It is also the only employer on the list that is headquartered in Northwest Louisiana.



This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The complete list can be viewed by state on the Forbes website https://www.forbes.com.



“We have always believed that the dedicated employees are our most valuable asset,” said James K. Elrod, president and CEO of Willis-Knighton Health system. “This certainly speaks volumes about the way we support one another, particularly through our exceptional benefits package and fully funded retirement plan. Coming during this year of pandemic, this award reflects the faith we have in one another and the future of Willis-Knighton.”



Forbes and Statista selected America’s Best-in-State Employers based on an independent survey of approximately 80,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 500 people in their U.S. operations. The surveys were administered using a series of online panels and provide a representative sample of the U.S. workforce. Direct and indirect employee recommendations were evaluated on a state level. The study assessed each company according to Atmosphere & Development, Company Image, Working Conditions, Salaries & Wages, and Diversity.

