Willis-Knighton Health System recognizes 2019 Give Back Scholarship winners

Willis-Knighton Health System recognized 48 high school graduates Wednesday, May 22, as part of its Give Back program.

The students, all children of Willis-Knighton employees, received scholarships ranging from $500 to $2,500 to further their educations in a college, university, vocational or technical school setting. The Give Back Scholarship ceremonies were held at the WK Innovation Center. A reception honoring the young scholars and their parents followed.

The Give Back Scholarships are awarded each year to students who recognize the importance of their community and civic responsibility and mirror their parents’ mission of service at Willis-Knighton by giving back to the community during their high school careers. Students submitted essays about community service activities in which they had participated, using Willis-Knighton’s mantra as inspiration: “You will never have a perfect day until you do something for someone who can never afford to repay you.”

James K. Elrod, WK president and CEO, says the Give Back Scholarship program is a special way to honor young scholars and their parents and to encourage giving back to the community.

“We also believe this project is one of the many benefits provided to Willis-Knighton employees that supports the health system’s low turnover rate,” Elrod says.

Since the program was established in 2011, the health system has awarded more than $617,040 in scholarships to graduating seniors whose parents are employed by Willis-Knighton.