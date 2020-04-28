Willis-Knighton Health System requests masks be worn

With the relaxation of restrictions on outpatient procedures, now allowing hospitals to perform those that are time sensitive, Willis-Knighton anticipates additional people on in its hospital campuses. Thus, it is now requesting all patients and visitors coming to the hospital or clinic to wear a mask or cloth face covering.



The recommendation, effective Tuesday, April 28, is made to better protect patients, visitors and staff from being exposed to asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic individuals, according to Claire Rebouche, vice president of quality and clinical performance.



Patients undergoing outpatient procedures as well as the person accompanying the patient should both wear a mask when at a Willis-Knighton facility. The mouth and nose should always be covered.



Don’t have a mask? They are easy to make. An instructional video by U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tPx1yqvJgf4.

