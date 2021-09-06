Willis-Knighton Health System Responds to Saturday’s Shootings

Patient and employee safety is always paramount at Willis-Knighton Health System. Twenty four-hour security is maintained at all our hospitals, and although affected by the recent events of Saturday, Sept. 4, those involved were off our campus and outside of our control. We sincerely appreciate the officers of the Shreveport Police Department for their rapid response to the incident. As North and Central Louisiana’s largest healthcare provider and corporate citizen, we too are concerned about the escalation of violent events across our community and those taking place in any neighborhood. We have personnel and patients at facilities and clinics throughout Shreveport as well as Bossier. We pray for the families of those innocent lives lost and call on our local, area, state, and federal law enforcement, elected and appointed officials to partner and work collaboratively in developing a decisive and swift plan of action to address these matters as soon as possible.