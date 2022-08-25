Willis-Knighton Health System Response to City News Release, 8/24/22

In response to the City of Shreveport’s news release regarding the City’s proposed health plan changes, Willis-Knighton

would also like to clear up allegations of false information.



An email sent to Willis-Knighton and City representatives by the City’s advisor, Gallagher Benefits Services, on March 22,

2022, stated: “Per Administration’s instructions, this will all be done without a formal RFP.” However, at the City Council

meeting on August 23, City officials stated that employee/retiree insurance options for 2023 had gone through a formal

RFP process. Those officials indicated that an RFP was sent to Aetna and Blue Cross/Blue Shield. This was surprising to us

because this was not received by Willis-Knighton, and our insurance partner, Aetna, indicates they never received a

formal RFP.



The City’s news release stated that Blue Cross/Blue Shield’s plan was “$1.6 million less than what was offered by Aetna.”

Because the City did not follow its own formal RFP processes (which require written instructions to bidders), there was

no way to be confident that the same information was provided to or requested from both insurers. The City’s RFP

process was put in place to assure transparency and fair competition in the marketplace. Therefore, without following

the City’s RFP bid process, there was no way to accurately compare the two insurance proposals to determine which was

better.



To be clear, Willis-Knighton has not asked for special treatment. We advocate that all local providers (Willis-Knighton,

Christus, Ochsner/LSU) be equally included as options for City employees/retirees.



Willis-Knighton remains the highest ranked health system in the area for quality of care, as noted by multiple

independent rating agencies, including CMS. The majority of City employees, retirees and their families have chosen

Willis-Knighton doctors and hospitals as their preferred providers of healthcare. The City stated in its recent news

release that, “Nothing has been established that takes control away from the employee to select Willis-Knighton Health

System for their healthcare needs.” That may be true. However, the proposed options include only Christus and

Ochsner/LSU hospitals and doctors in Tier 1, pushing WK down to Tier 2. Employees/retirees who choose Tier 2

providers would likely pay more out of pocket costs, as is customary with tiered plans. If this is the case,

employees/retirees who choose to continue receiving services from their WK doctors and hospitals would be financially

penalized.



Willis-Knighton supports the position of many City employees/retirees who advocate that no changes should be made at

this late hour, leaving the existing plan in place that treats all hospitals equally until a formal RFP can be issued. This would help assure that the City receives the best pricing and benefits for its employees/retirees.



As a healthcare organization headquartered in Shreveport, we want to be clear that we appreciate the City and all of its

hardworking employees, past and present. Because we are locally owned and operated, we have a vested interest in the

City’s future. Our goal has always been to work with the City to save money on the health plan, while assuring that

employees/retirees can continue to receive the highest quality of care from Willis-Knighton without any financial

penalties.



We believe the needs of City employees/retirees can be met best by an equitable bidding process that includes open,

transparent communications.