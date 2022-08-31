Willis-Knighton Health System To Host Recruiting Event

Willis-Knighton Health System is offering those who want to work in the medical field the opportunity to share their

talent, time and skills at the region’s No. 1 healthcare provider.



“Carve Out Your Niche at WK” recruitment event will be Thursday, Oct. 6, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Chef’s Table by

BeauxJax, 521 Barksdale Blvd. in Bossier City. Available positions include nurses, respiratory therapists, physical

therapists, scrub techs, and radiologic techs, among others.



The evening will include pumpkins, prizes and heavy hors d’oeuvres. Willis-Knighton healthcare team members will be

available to answer questions and share information about the benefits, job opportunities and dedicated people that

make Willis-Knighton one of the area’s leading employers.