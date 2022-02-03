Willis-Knighton Heart & Vascular Institute Recognized by American College of Cardiology in U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Hospitals”

Willis-Knighton Medical Center has been recognized by the American College of Cardiology in the “Best

Hospitals” issue of U.S. News & World Report as one of the top health systems in the United States for

providing top quality care to heart patients in 2021. Willis-Knighton is one of only 87 health systems

nationwide to be included.

The U.S. News & World Report issue recognizes Willis-Knighton Heart & Vascular Institute’s commitment to

provide renowned hospital care for heart patients. Through participation in the ACC’s National Cardiovascular

Data Registry (NCDR) and Accreditation programs, Willis-Knighton has robust quality improvement programs

using data to drive clinical improvements in adherence to guideline recommendations and overall quality of

care for to heart patients.

“Providing the highest quality cardiovascular care to our patients has always been our top priority,” says Chris

Sale, corporate administrator at Willis-Knighton. “It’s an honor to receive this recognition. We are proud of

our cardiovascular teams for continuing to excel and provide the highest cardiovascular care amid the

challenges of responding to COVID-19.”

About Willis-Knight Health System

Willis-Knighton Health System, a not-for-profit health system headquartered in Shreveport, Louisiana, focuses

on the health and well-being of the community. It is the largest healthcare provider in north Louisiana with

four acute care hospitals and a rehabilitation institute. Willis-Knighton’s broad continuum of care includes an

extended care center, a skilled nursing center, urgent care centers, health and wellness centers, outpatient

diagnostic centers and a master-planned community for senior adults. It is recognized as the region’s

technology leader and is home to the state’s only proton therapy center. The health system’s medical staff of

1,000 includes a broad range of medical specialists, many with academic teaching experience. With more than 7,200 employees, it is the region’s largest nongovernmental employer. Through its unique tithe the bottom line philanthropy Willis-Knighton donates a minimum of 10% of its profits to support community projects each

year.

The American College of Cardiology envisions a world where innovation and knowledge optimize

cardiovascular care and outcomes. As the professional home for the entire cardiovascular care team, the

mission of the College and its 54,000 members is to transform cardiovascular care and to improve heart

health. The ACC bestows credentials upon cardiovascular professionals who meet stringent qualifications and

leads in the formation of health policy, standards and guidelines. The College also provides professional

medical education, disseminates cardiovascular research through its world–renowned JACC Journals, operates

national registries to measure and improve care, and offers cardiovascular accreditation to hospitals and

institutions. For more, visit acc.org.