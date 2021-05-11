Willis-Knighton Medical Center Earns Highest Federal CMS Star Quality Rating of Shreveport-Bossier City Hospitals

Willis-Knighton has been recognized as the highest rated Shreveport-Bossier City hospital and the only one to receive four out of five stars in the latest round of overall hospital quality star ratings released by the Federal Government’s Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). To assure quality protocols are consistent throughout the health system, all Willis-Knighton’s hospitals (North, South, Bossier, Pierremont and Rehabilitation locations) operate and report as a single entity and appear on the CMS Hospital Compare website under the original hospital name, Willis-Knighton Medical Center.



The CMS Five-Star Quality Rating System is designed to increase healthcare transparency and help patients and their family members make informed decisions about healthcare. CMS Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings measure hospitals based on their performance across seven quality areas: mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience, effectiveness of care, timeliness of care and efficient use of medical imaging.



“Willis-Knighton is honored to receive acknowledgement from CMS as Shreveport-Bossier City area’s highest quality and only four star rated hospital,” said James K. Elrod, president and CEO. “Through the last 12 months, WK has led the way in the pandemic fight in treating more than 65% of area COVID-19 patients in Northwest Louisiana, while also providing the highest level of emergency, critical, and routine medical care possible. This top federal agency’s acknowledgement of superior quality medical care found at our hospitals is a testament to, and only made possible by, the dedicated and committed efforts of WK physicians, nurses, and clinical and allied health professionals who make the positive patient experience at Willis-Knighton a priority.”



Overall, 4,685 hospitals nationwide received a rating from CMS, with most getting a three-star rating (30.34 %). Another 29.45% got a four-star rating and 13.56% got a perfect five-star rating. One in five hospitals received two stars; 6.06% received one star.