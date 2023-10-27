Willis-Knighton Medical Center tops Newsweek’s Best-in-State Hospitals 2024

Willis-Knighton Medical Center has been named the top hospital in Louisiana in a list compiled by Newsweek magazine,

in collaboration with Statista Inc., a global marketing research and consumer data company. It is the only hospital in

North Louisiana to make the list.



“We are honored to be recognized as the No. 1 hospital in Louisiana,” said Jaf Fielder, Willis-Knighton president and

CEO. “This prestigious recognition is a testament to the exceptional work of our doctors, nurses and staff in delivering

exceptional care to our patients every day. This validates our dedication to offering excellent patient care that has

elevated the health of our communities and helped them thrive.”



The ranking of America’s Best-in-State Hospitals 2024 recognizes 600 leading hospitals across the nation. Hospitals were

selected based on medical performance indicators that included low mortality, complication and readmission rates, as

well as recommendations from medical professionals and patient survey results. While the report cites Willis-Knighton

Medical Center, the award covers all Willis-Knighton hospitals since they are operated as a single entity with multiple

locations and statistical data for all is reported under that name.



“Navigating a health crisis for yourself or a loved one can be overwhelming,” said Nancy Cooper, global editor in chief for

Newsweek. “It helps ease the stress if you now where to turn for trustworthy information.”



Cooper said the list was developed to help people find the best care locally since access to healthcare can depend on a

patient’s distance from facilities.



For more information on Newsweek’s America’s Best-in-State Hospitals 2024, visit

www.newsweek.com/rankings/americas-best-state-hospitals-2024