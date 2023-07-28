Willis-Knighton Offers Robot-Assisted Spine Surgery with ExcelsiusGPS®

Willis-Knighton neurosurgeon Matthew Hefner, MD, has become the first in Shreveport-Bossier to offer more minimally invasive spine surgery with ExcelsiusGPS®, which uses robotics and navigation much like a GPS in your car. Dr. Hefner practices at WK Precision Neurosurgery, which is part of the Willis-Knighton Physician Network.

ExcelsiusGPS® provides improved visualization of patient anatomy through the procedure to help optimize patient treatment. The system is designed to streamline the surgical workflow and reduce radiation exposure to patients, surgeons and staff. This revolutionary robotic navigation platform is the world’s first technology to combine a rigid robotic arm and full navigation capabilities into one adaptable platform for accurate trajectory alignment, where there is little room for error.

Dr. Hefner said patients who need lumbar or thoracic fusions or who have spinal conditions such as degenerative disc disease, spinal stenosis, traumas and fractures, and scoliosis will benefit from the more minimally invasive procedures made possible by the robotic navigation platform.

Beyond greater accuracy and safety, ExcelsiusGPS® surgical navigation means smaller incisions, less tissue damage, reduced post operative pain, shorter hospital stays and a quicker recovery.

“I am very excited to offer this technology to continue to provide superior care to our patients in Shreveport-Bossier and beyond,” Dr. Hefner said. “The addition of the ExcelsiusGPS® to the Willis-Knighton robotics program shows we are dedicated to staying up-to-date with the most current technology and providing an unparalleled patient experience.”