Willis-Knighton Offers Special Pricing in February for Coronary Calcium Scan

A coronary calcium scan is the most accurate screening tool for detecting the early build-up of calcium in the coronary arteries, the most common cause of heart disease. During February, which is Heart Month, Willis-Knighton Health System is offering special pricing for the scan. The 10-minute noninvasive procedure tells your doctor if you’re at increased risk. The scan combines a CT scan with an EKG to identify whether calcium deposits are present in the arteries of your heart.



Willis-Knighton’s charge for the procedure during February is $25, and the radiologist reading fee is $25, for a total of $50. Coronary calcium scans will be offered at Willis-Knighton Heart & Vascular Institute (North) and WK Pierremont Health Center Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. throughout February.



A referral from a physician is required. To take advantage of this special pricing, contact your primary care doctor or cardiologist. If you need a cardiologist, you may contact Pierremont Cardiology at (318) 212-3858 or Willis-Knighton Cardiology at (318) 631-6400.