Willis-Knighton Opens WK Quick Care Palmetto in Benton

Willis-Knighton Health System opens its newest urgent care clinic, WK Quick Care Palmetto, next week at WK Palmetto Health Park, off Palmetto Road in Benton.



Starting Monday, March 15, the clinic, will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily and provide quality care and convenience to walk-in patients from one of the state’s fastest growing areas. Quick Care Director Lesley Sawrie says WK Quick Care Bossier has been one of the health system’s busiest clinics, providing treatment for minor illnesses and accidents to nearly 400,000 patients since it opened in 2001. The demand, coupled with the area’s rapid growth, set in motion Willis-Knighton’s expansion into north Bossier.



WK Quick Care Palmetto, along with two other planned locations – WK Quick Care Stockwell and WK Quick Care Swan Lake – pioneers a model that combines WK Quick Care with WK Physician Network clinics with diagnostic services. WK Palmetto Family Medicine, with Lindsey T. Brown, MD, is the first clinic to open in the WK Palmetto Health Park.



“The addition of WK Quick Care Palmetto will provide greater access and convenience to healthcare to those who live here and want it close to home,” Sawrie says.



Other Quick Care locations include Quick Care Pierremont, Quick Care South, Quick Care Kids, Quick Care Bossier and Quick Care Forbing. Another, WK Quick Care Northwood, is being developed for Blanchard, North Shreveport and the northern part of Caddo Parish.