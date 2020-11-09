Willis-Knighton Partners with City of Shreveport to Provide Flu Shots to First Responders

First responders are on the frontlines of emergencies every day in our community, including the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, it is critical that they stay healthy so they can take care of those in need. That is why Willis-Knighton Health System is partnering with the City of Shreveport this week to provide flu shots to members of the Shreveport police and fire departments.

Willis-Knighton will provide police officers and staff shots at Shreveport Police Department headquarters, 1234 Texas Ave., from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11. Shreveport firefighters and staff will receive their vaccines at the fire department’s Central Fire Station, 263 North Common St., from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12.

“This is a great opportunity for Willis-Knighton to support our first responders with a defence strategy against what could be, particularly in combination with COVID-19, a more severe and problematic flu season. The mass vaccination effort of police officers and firefighters also plays into Willis-Knighton’s mission of supporting a community healthy population – inside and outside of our doors,” said Brian Crawford, senior vice president and Willis-Knighton chief administrative officer. “In the course of their everyday duties, first responders encounter large numbers of people with communicable medical issues. Willis-Knighton is glad to be a part of this effort that provides a physiological dimension, along with fire and police protective equipment to add another layer of protection to keep them safe.”

“The Shreveport Police Department values our relationship with Willis-Knighton Health System, and we appreciate their willingness to serve by providing flu shots to our employees,” said Police Chief Ben Raymond. “We need to support those who serve and protect our city and Willis-Knighton has stepped up to do just that.”

Shreveport Fire Chief Scott Wolverton agreed. “Shreveport Fire Department is very thankful for the community partnership we have with Willis-Knighton. The flu vaccines provided will ensure the protection of our firefighters as we enter the flu season to protect them while we continue to serve the citizens of the Shreveport community.”