Willis-Knighton Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Awarded Three-year CARF Accreditation

The Commission on the Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) International has renewed the accreditation of Willis-Knighton Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Institute for a three-year cycle. The accreditation is the 13 th consecutive three-year accreditation awarded by the international accrediting body to the rehabilitation hospital.



Willis-Knighton’s inpatient unit at WK Rehabilitation Institute, 1111 Line Ave., achieved accreditation for Inpatient Rehabilitation Programs – Hospital (Adults) and for the first time Inpatient Rehabilitation Programs – Hospital: Stroke Specialty Program (Adults). All four outpatient rehabilitation clinics were surveyed and gained accreditation for Interdisciplinary Outpatient Medical Rehabilitation Programs (Adult, Children and Adolescents).



Programs achieved accreditation with no recommendations, which is only achieved in 3% of surveys conducted, noted Amy Sudduth, director of Willis-Knighton Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation.



The CARF designation represents the highest level of accreditation that can be awarded to rehabilitation facilities and demonstrates Willis-Knighton’s commitment to meeting the CARF standards, Sudduth said. The process includes a rigorous peer review process by a team of surveyors who make site visits to assure that an organization’s programs and services are of the highest quality, measurable and accountable.



“Accreditation demonstrates our commitment to continusouly improve the quality of care we provide and to focus on the satisfaction of the patients we serve,” Sudduth said. “Ultimately, a CARF accredited program strives to be the best in its community. It’s about quality and our patients are the beneficiaries of our hard work and dedication to making sure their experience in rehab gives them the best chance of meeting their

goals.”



Willis-Knighton Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Institute is one of only 11 CARF- accredited inpatientrehabilitation facilities and one of only two outpatient medical rehabilitation facilities in Louisiana with the designation. Willis-Knighton has the only CARF-accredited medical rehabilitation program for either inpatient or outpatient programs north of I-10.

CARF is an independent, nonprofit accrediting body, whose mission is to promote the quality, value, and

optimal outcomes of services through a consultative accreditation process that centers on enhancing the lives

of the persons served. Founded in 1966 as the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, and

now known as CARF, the accrediting body establishes consumer focused standards to help organizations

measure and improve the quality of their programs and services.